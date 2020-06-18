NeNe Leakes Laughs Off Real Housewives of Atlanta Firing Rumors

Related : How Would NeNe Leakes Cast the New Season of "RHOA"?

NeNe Leakes is laughing off reports claiming that she won't be returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta for season 13.

Amid rumors of her firing, the Bravo star took to Twitter on Wednesday night to post a series of laughing emojis. Additionally, NeNe also posted a photo of herself laughing on Instagram, adding the caption, "I can't chileeeeeeee."

So, it appears that NeNe will be back on the show after all. However, after the Georgia Peach abruptly left the RHOA Season 12 virtual reunion, even NeNe admitted her future on the show was up in the air.

"I never know, I quit every week," she dished during a May appearance on E!'s Daily Pop. "It's a very tough show to do. I personally feel that the show has gotten very nasty."

This isn't the first time NeNe and Bravo have parted ways, albeit temporarily. In 2015, the Glee star announced her departure from Real Housewives of Atlanta ahead of Season 8. She would later a return as a full-time castmember for Season 10.