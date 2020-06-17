How The Bachelorette Plans to Make Filming Work During the Pandemic

It may be a little later and a little different than we're used to, but we will still be getting a season of The Bachelorette this year.

ABC exec Rob Mills, who oversees the Bachelor franchise, was on Ryan Seacrest's radio show on Wednesday and explained just how the show plans to film while the entire globe is still dealing with a pandemic.

First of all, every contestant and person involved will be tested for COVID-19 and isolated before and during production. Clare Crawley's season will shoot "in about a month," Mills says, and will primarily be in one location.

"We're going to be in one location and everyone will be tested the week before. Everyone who comes back negative, we shoot inside that bubble basically. Matt's season, we're hoping to start on time which would be the end of September and we'll see where the world is. Maybe there's some travel, maybe it's just domestic, maybe it's by bus. We'll see. If things aren't that safe, we'll shoot it the same way where everybody is safe, they're tested, they're quarantined and then you can having kissing and arguing and everything else."