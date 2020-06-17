Brie & Nikki Bella Reveal Their Ideal Birth Experiences, Tease Season 6 of Total Bellas & More!

Related : Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev's Baby Gender Reveal

Total Bellas might've just ended, but the twins are already looking forward to the next season!

On the latest episode of The Bellas Podcast, Nikki Bella revealed that she and her sister Brie Bella have been filming for the past four weeks.

"So you're going to see pregnancy, labors and new mommies—well, new mommy for me," Nikki, who's expecting a child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, said.

The season, as has been the case with the twins' pregnancies, won't exactly look like they might've envisioned.

"You know, it was different than originally what we all planned because the cameras were gonna follow us to WrestleMania and Hall of Fame, and come to our podcast tour and our book tour," Nikki explained. "We were doing stuff in New York and Napa Valley and Los Angeles. And this season, we were like, wow, this is just writing itself...and then COVID-19 hit. And we had to postpone filming for eight to nine weeks."