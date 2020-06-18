How Maureen McCormick and Eve Plumb Turned Brady Bunch Fame Into Dream Jobs Designing With HGTV

HGTV

"I had it in mind because you know, doing designing on TV is like my dream job," Plumb, who is a admitted big fan of Nicole Curtis and Rehab Addict, said with a laugh. "To be able to do this is an absolute dream job for me because it's something I just love so much. I love to work with textures and colors and perspective and get that whole design feel that that comes from the macro to the micro, from the very big pieces of the various small touches that has a through line through it. And to get to do it for such nice people and to get to do it for HGTV, I tell you, it couldn't have happened at a better time than when I was panicking about the state of the world. [Laughs.]"

McCormick said she grew up in real estate when her father, a teacher, began dappling to make extra money. Renovation is something she continued with her husband. "I have always loved all of the areas of design. I love the whole network and all of the different things. I love the, the home design and the food and the DIYs and the gardens. They're all things that I have always loved my whole life. So, yeah, I was actually really hoping to get into this world, and it feels like it's happened so organically, which is really amazing," she said.