Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin Take Their Relationship to New Heights for 2-Year Anniversary

Happy anniversary, Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin.

The pair celebrated two years of dating this week. The 27-year-old actor marked the major milestone by sharing a special message for the 26-year-old model.

"A few days late now due to having no service in Yosemite but happy two-year anniversary," Sprouse captioned a selfie of the couple at Olmsted Point. "Here's to us looking more alike with each passing year until we're a single beast with four arms and four legs that runs at a top speed of 50 mph and screams like a baboon at nearby travelers trespassing into our woods. I love you."

Like many modern love stories, Sprouse and Palvin's romance started with a DM.

"I was like, ‘Hey, I don't know if you're in New York for very long, but we should hang out if you want to. Here's my number,'" the Disney Channel alum recalled during a 2019 interview with W Magazine. "'And she didn't message me for six months.'"

However, she didn't want to rush into the relationship.

"I knew I wasn't in a good mind-set at the time," she told the publication, "and maybe deep inside I knew that it could be something more."