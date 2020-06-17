WELCOME!

The Most Jaw-Dropping Moments to Ever Air on Keeping Up With the Kardashians

By Allison Crist 17 Jun, 2020 7:00 AM
This June, E! turns 30! To celebrate we're looking back at the most monumental moments in pop culture.

It's hard to believe there was ever a time that Keeping Up With the Kardashians wasn't a regular fixture on our televisions screens, especially since the E! series premiered nearly 13 years ago.

Since then, we've witnessed the Kardashian-Jenner clan face the highest of highs and lowest of lows—the latter including everything from sisterly spats to messy break-ups. However, there's also been a flurry of momentous occasions (like the birth of Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Kylie's children!). 

And of course, through all of the ups and downs, there's been one constant: chaos.

This includes both lighthearted fun—say, Khloe and Scott Disick pulling pranks on Kris Jenner—and the more dramatic, like Kim losing a diamond earring in the ocean (don't worry, she eventually found it).

Though there's certainly too many to count, we've done our best to gather the most jaw-dropping moments from Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Relive them all by scrolling through the gallery below!

E!
Khloe Goes to Jail

Who can forget the time Khloe was on her way to jail, and Kim couldn't stop taking selfies. "Kim, would you stop taking pictures of yourself? Your sister's going to jail," Kris famously said. LOL!

E!
Kris Learns How to Pole Dance

Kris Jenner crashing Kim's sexy pole dancing class: classic!

E!
Kourtney Waxes Khloe's Vagina

When Khloe needed to get her lady parts waxed for hubby Lamar Odom, there was only one woman for the job—Kourtney. Doesn't get more ride or die than that. 

E!
Kim Beats Khloe with Her Purse

This was the episode where the world learned exactly what happens when you're rude to Kim Kardashian. Kim hit Khloe with her handbag over and over again while saying, "Don't be f--king rude!" Lesson learned. 

E!
Kris Pees Herself

We died laughing when Khloe wouldn't let Kris in the car and Kris couldn't hold it any longer! When you gotta go, you gotta go!

E!
Kris Gets Tipsy in Napa

The girls go to a winery in Napa, and Kris has a little to much to drink. While Kourtney and Khloe are sitting in the car Facetiming with French Montana, Kris greets him with a, "Hello, mother f--ker!" 

E!
Food Fight at Kylie's

Kylie finally has her own place! But no home is truly broken in until your sisters have a guacamole food fight at the dinner table. 

E!
Scott Officially Becomes a Lord

Scott was officially dubbed a Lord and became London royalty right before our eyes. Lord Disick lives on!

E!
Kourtney's Bum Lip

Nothing was funnier than watching Kourtney struggle to have a conversation with Khloe while her mouth was completely numb from her trip to the dentist. 

E!
Scott Prank Calls Kris

Scott Disick has been known to pull a few pranks in his day, but the time he prank called Kris pretending to be Todd Kraines was legendary. "Auntie Kris, it's me! It's Todd Kraines!" will go down in history as our favorite quote ever.

E!
Kim Loses Her Diamond Earring

Kim crying over her lost diamond earring was tragic, but thank God Kourtney was there to add a little perspective:"Kim, there's people that are dying." Well said, Kourtney. At least they found the earring!

E!
"Is That A Chicken?!"

When Kris gifted Kylie this sweet baby pig back in 2016, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner memorably mistook it for the farm animal she really wanted. "Is that a chicken?" she shrieked once the housewarming present was unveiled. Upon closer examination, she realized her error.

What's your favorite over-the-top moment from Keeping Up With the Kardashians? Let us know!

