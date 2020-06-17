See the Friday Night Lights Cast, Then and Now

WELCOME!

It's been just shy of ten years since we saw our last Lions game. Here is what the cast of Friday Night Lights is up to now.
"Clear eyes, full hearts, can't lose."

While it's been almost ten years since we've heard Coach Taylor, played by Kyle Chandler, give one of his inspiring speeches on the football field, it feels like just yesterday that we were enjoying the acclaimed series for the first time.

Since Friday Night Lights ended in 2011, the legacy continues thanks to a continued following of new fans discovering the show, as well as many of the cast members going off to continue to raise their profile.

Whether its seeing Chandler take on more series regular roles in shows like Bloodline or watching Connie Britton shine as the star of Nashville, there is no doubt that the show about a little Texas town and its football program set up plenty of its performers for superstardom.

In honor of the show coming to NBC's streaming service Peacock when the platform launches this July, we're taking a look at what achievements the cast has had since we left them back in Dillon.

Take a look at what the cast is up to below.

NBCU Photo Bank, George Pimentel/WireImage
Kyle Chandler

Coach Taylor can still be seen inspiring others in many other shows and movies, such as when he starred on the series Bloodline and in the short-lived Catch-22.

He also will reprise his character Dr. Mark Russell from Godzilla: King of Monsters when the sequel premieres in 2020.

NBCU Photo Bank, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Connie Britton

Connie Britton quickly found a home as the lead of Nashville, a drama series surrounding the country music scene in the iconic music city, as well as leading the first installments of American Horror Story and Dirty John.

NBCU Photo Bank, Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Fashion Scholarship Fund
Minka Kelly

After her run on Friday Night Lights, Minka Kelly had a recurring part in Parenthood, starred in the thriller The Roommate and starred in 16 episodes of Titans.

NBCU Photo Bank, Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
Scott Porter

Scott Porter went on to be a part of another small-town show, this time with the lighthearted series Hart of Dixie.

He also got married to the football show's casting director.

NBCU Photo Bank, Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Jesse Plemons

After his breakthrough role on the football drama, Jesse Plemons had major roles in shows like Breaking Bad and Fargo, and also got engaged to Kirsten Dunst in 2017. The two also welcomed their first child together.

NBCU Photo Bank, Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
Taylor Kitsch

After his role on the show, Taylor Kitsch went on to star in other compelling dramas like True Detective and the mini-series Waco, as well as in a terrifying role in the crime-drama film 21 Bridges.

NBCU Photo Bank, VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
Zach Gilford

The Illinois native can be found on the new NBC series, Good Girls.

NBCU Photo Bank, Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
Adrianne Palicki

The actress has been on The Orville since 2017 but also has had roles in films like John Wick and G.I. Joe: Retaliation.

NBCU Photo Bank, Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic
Michael B. Jordan

The actor, who played the up-and-coming quarterback on the final season of the show, broke out after the series ended with major movie roles including Just Mercy, Fruitvale Station and of course as Killmonger in Marvel's Black Panther.

NBCU Photo Bank, MediaPunch/Shutterstock
Aimee Teegarden

Since her role as Julie Taylor, Aimee Teegarden has taken on recurring parts in series like Notorious, The Ranch and Star-Crossed. While many of the shows have wrapped, Teegarden is still actively in the press for promoting ocean conservation.

Be sure to binge Friday Night Lights after Peacock launches July 15!

