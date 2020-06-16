Mike Johnson Reveals His Honest Reaction to The Bachelor Casting Matt James

Mike Johnson is moving forward with no regrets.

Like many members of Bachelor Nation, Mike was surprised when ABC suddenly announced that Matt James would be the first-ever Black male lead in the history of the series.

And although Mike quickly took to Instagram and shared his support with the decision, some fans wanted to hear more from the Air Force veteran. After all, he had a strong following who wanted him cast even before Peter Weber got the gig. Fortunately, they received more insight in a new interview released on Tuesday.

"Honestly, it is what it is. They picked a great guy and for like 30 minutes I was butt hurt but after that, you move on with life," Mike shared on iHeartRadio's newest episode of the Almost Famous podcast. "I know I'm an amazing human being and amazing person so therefore, I'm not going to let a few executive producers who didn't choose me twice make me feel any type of way."

According to Mike, he wasn't given an offer and didn't have "any recent discussions" with producers. On Friday, however, he did have a chat with someone presumably from the series.