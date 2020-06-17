How tWitch Boss and Allison Holker Danced Their Way Into Our Hearts and the Conversation About Race

So you think you could use a sweet love story?

Allow us to share the tale of professional dancers-turned-power couple you can't help but root for, Stephen "tWitch" Boss and Allison Holker—a rom-com worthy narration that begins with a few flirtations between eight counts and leads to them offering a very timely lesson on white privilege.

Because the couple of nearly a decade find themselves smack dab in the middle of the current conversation, their daily lives a constant reminder of the differences in the way the world reacts to various races. So naturally they're going to offer their take on ways people can propel the Black Lives Matter movement forward and share—in a quite powerful TikTok video—how many microaggressions Boss is forced to swallow on the regular.