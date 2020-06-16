Eva Marcille Is Leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Bravo is losing a Georgia peach.
Eva Marcille has announced she will not be returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta for season 13.
"I appreciate the bond of friendship that I have made with several of my cast mates, and the strong personal relationships I have cultivated with numerous executives and producers from Bravo and Truly Original," Eva tells E! News in a statement. "I am thankful for the opportunity I was provided. However, after speaking with my family and representatives, I believe what I am hoping to accomplish for the culture and community will be better served by focusing on other opportunities. I look forward to serving my community on the Rickey Smiley morning show and finding ways to be a voice during this transformational time in our country for people of color."
The news of Eva's departure comes on the same day that one of her co-stars seemingly confirmed they'll be returning.
"Letters sent almost #Rhoa time again," Porsha Williams shared on her Instagram stories Tuesday. "Season 13 let's go."
Just last month, after RHOA's explosive virtual reunion aired, NeNe Leakes played coy during an E! News interview when asked if she'd return for season 13.
"I don't know that. I never know, I quit every week," NeNe shared. "It's a very tough show to do. I personally feel that the show has gotten very nasty."
NeNe remarked that she'd have to "talk with my team."
