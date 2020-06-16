The Bachelorette's Kaitlyn Bristowe Is Finally Going to Be on Dancing With the Stars

Get ready, Bachelor fans!
Kaitlyn Bristowe is going to appear on the new season of Dancing With the Stars.
Chris Harrison invited The Bachelorette alumna to join the cast during Monday's episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons—EVER!.
After fans re-watched Bristowe hand out the roses on a replay of season 11 of The Bachelorette, Harrison conducted a virtual interview with the reality TV star. Near the end of the chat, the host invited Bristowe's boyfriend, fellow Bachelor Nation member Jason Tartick, to join their discussion, leading some fans to wonder if an on-air proposal was about to take place. Chris Harrison even reminded the couple he's an ordained minister.
"Oh my gosh. Don't even do this," Bristowe said. "My stomach just sank because I was like, 'Wait, is this happening right now?'"
She then felt Tartick's pocket and thought he was carrying a ring box, which turned out to be a case for his AirPods.
However, Harrison wanted to ask a different question. In true Bachelor fashion, he told Bristowe her life was about to change. After a dramatic pause, he then asked her to join the Dancing With the Stars cast for season 29.
Needless to say, Bristowe was pretty surprised.
"OK, play it cool, Kaitlyn. Play it cool," she told herself. "Are you serious? I'm freaking out!"
Of course, she said yes. Bristowe and Tartick later celebrated the big news with a dance party in the living room. He also posted a special tribute to his leading lady.
"Kaitlyn decided to forgo college to pursue dance, her dream was to always dance with professionals...5 years later from making her debut on ABC we're heading to LA to make that dream come true," he wrote on Instagram. "Mirror ball or not, you did it again...checked another box off your bucket list! And I'm freakin here for it!"
As fans will recall, Bristowe had expressed interest in appearing on Dancing With the Stars before. After The Bachelor's Nick Viall landed a spot on the dance competition show in 2017, Bristowe said she had been offered the chance to compete for the Mirror Ball trophy. However, she claimed Mike Fleiss told her she "wasn't allowed." While Fleiss later tweeted Bristowe had his "total support" if she wanted to appear on Dancing With the Stars, she didn't seem convinced.
"Thanks I'll get right on that opportunity 2 yrs ago," she replied on Twitter. "I wonder what changed your mind?"
Bristowe won't be the first member of Bachelor Nation to put on some dancing shoes. Viall, Melissa Rycroft, Trista Sutter, Jake Pavelka, Sean Lowe, Chris Soules, Joe Amabile and Hannah Brown all appeared on the show. Brown won last season.
As for the rest of the cast, fans will just have to wait and see who will be appearing on the program. A premiere date for the new season has yet to be announced.
Watch the video to see Bristowe's reaction.