Black Lives Matter Activist Oluwatoyin Salau Found Dead One Week After She Went Missing

Black Lives Matter activist Oluwatoyin Salau's legacy still lives on, despite her tragic passing.

On Monday, the Tallahassee Police Department stated in a press release that bodies of two missing persons, 19-year-old Salau and 75-year-old Victoria Sims, were located. The two victims were found dead on Saturday night, June 13, at around 9:15 p.m. EST, per the press release.

The Tallahassee Police Department shared that the suspect, identified by authorities as 49-year-old Aaron Glee Jr., has been taken into custody.

Moreover, per the press release, "The deaths are being investigated as homicides and have been turned over to TPD's Violent Crime Unit. The investigation is ongoing."

At this time, the local authorities aren't releasing any more details and information about this case.

On June 6, Salau posted a series of tweets claiming she was sexually assaulted by a man earlier that day in Tallahassee. According to CNN, that was the last time the 19-year-old was seen.

She wrote, "Anyways I was molested in Tallahassee, Florida by a black man this morning at 5:30 on Richview and Park Ave. The man offered to give me a ride to find someplace to sleep and recollect my belongings from a church I refuged to a couple days back to escape unjust living conditions."