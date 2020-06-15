Howard Stern Speaks Out After Blackface Video Resurfaces: ''I Evolved and Changed''

Howard Stern is addressing a resurfaced video that shows him in blackface and using the N-word.

The video, which was from a New Year's Eve special in 1993, was resurfaced after Donald Trump Jr. retweeted the clip of the performance, originally posted by filmmaker Tariq Nasheed.

On Monday, Stern acknowledged the video on his SiriusXM program, The Howard Stern Show, saying that he's "evolved" since then.

"The sh-t I did was f-cking crazy," he said, per Variety. "I'll be the first to admit. I won't go back and watch those old shows; it's like, 'Who is that guy?' But that was my shtick, that's what I did and I own it. I don't think I got embraced by Nazi groups and hate groups. They seem to think I was against them, too. Everybody had a bone to pick with me."

The 66-year-old added that he wouldn't repeat the same mistakes now.

"I was able to change my approach, able to change my life and change how I communicated," Stern said. "If I had to do it all over again, would I lampoon Ted Danson, a white guy in blackface? Yeah, I was lampooning him and saying, 'I'm going to shine a light on this.' But would I go about it the same way now? Probably not. Not probably, I wouldn't."