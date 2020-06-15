Watch Naomi Campbell Break Down Her 10-Minute Beauty Routine

Naomi Campbell is breaking down her beauty routine.
On Monday, the supermodel starred in Vogue's Beauty Secrets video, where she walked viewers through her 10-minute skincare and makeup routine.
Fresh-faced and ready to begin, Campbell kicked things off by spraying La Roche-Posay's Serozinc Toner for Oily Skin with Zinc. Then, she used her dermaroller to microneedle her skin, which helps promote collagen production and improve the skin's overall firmness and tone.
"I'm going to take my roller—this one is from the doctor so the needles are a little extra longer than the ones you can get," she said, advising viewers to avoid the under-eye area. "So, I have to be a bit careful because ‘cause it's extra sharp."
As she moved on to the next phase of her skincare routine, Campbell opened up about how her regimen has evolved. "I've been taking care of my skin since I was a child because my mother always told me I had to moisturize—both face and body," she explained. "So, I used to use my mother's products when I was a child."
"But always, it's something in my family, that the women taking care of their skin and kept it hydrated," Campbell added. "So, that's something I've known for a long time, and even before I was modeling."
After applying a serum and giving her skin a dewy shine, she moisturized her face and neck with a concoction made of vitamin E oil, hyaluronic acid and Dr. Sebagh's Pure Vitamin C Powder.
Moving along to makeup, Campbell brightened her under-eyes with Pat McGrath Labs' Sublime Perfection Concealer. She also added dabs of the product to her brow bone and chin to highlight. Once her concealer was blended with a makeup sponge, she went back in with a darker shade to her cheekbones and along her hairline.
"I used to watch my mother do her makeup because my mother was a dancer, so I learned from looking at what my mother used to do," she explained. "I used to sneak into my mother's makeup bag, which she had Fashion Fair and Flori Roberts, which were the only brands you could find those days for dark skin."
Recalling her early modeling days, she later added, "When I was younger, I had so much makeup on because I thought I needed all this makeup and that was how a model should be. It was all in my mind. I was thinking I had to cover every inch of my skin. Anyway, things have changed."
Keeping her concealer in place with a sweep of powder, Campbell proceeded to accentuate her cheekbones with NARS' Contour Blush Palette in the shade Gienah, making sure to apply the product to her eyelids for a base to her eyeshadow. To add some glow, she used a shimmery champagne highlight from Pat McGrath Labs' Sublime Skin Highlighting Trio set.
When it came to the eyes, Campbell opted for a burgundy smoky eye using Pat McGrath Labs' Mothership VII Eyeshadow Palette. Tying the look together, she then lined her lips with a similar vampy hued lip pencil from Pat McGrath Labs and applied a sweep of Tom Ford's Boys & Girls Ultra-Rich Lip Color in an iridescent pink shade.
For the finishing touch, she made sure to give her skin a dewy finish with a dab of Pat McGrath Labs' Skin Fetish crème highlight.