Blue Ivy Carter Receives Her First BET Award Nomination: See the Complete List

Blue Ivy Carter just scored her first BET Award nomination.
On Monday, the nominees for the 2020 BET Awards were announced, each celebrating achievements in music, television, film and sports. Among them was Beyonce and Jay-Z's 8-year-old daughter, who appeared on her famous mom's song "Brown Skin Girl" from The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack album. The empowering anthem, which also features WizKid and SAINt JHN, is nominated for the BET Her Award.
This is only one of the accolades that the "Crazy In Loves" artists' oldest child has achieved. Back in November, she became an award-winning songwriter after "Brown Skin Girl" won the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter's Award at the 2019 BET Soul Train Awards. Months later, "Brown Skin Girl" won Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration at the 2020 NAACP Image Awards, earning Blue Ivy her first NAACP Image Award.
The 2020 BET Awards will take place on Sunday, June 28 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. See the complete list of nominees below:
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Beyonce
H.E.R.
Jhene Aiko
Kehlani
Lizzo
Summer Walker
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Anderson .Paak
Chris Brown
Jacquees
Khalid
The Weeknd
Usher
Best Group
Chloe X Halle
City Girls
EarthGang
Griselda
JackBoys
Migos
Best Collaboration
"No Guidance," Chris Brown featuring Drake
"Higher," DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend
"Life is Good," Future featuring Drake
"Slide," H.E.R. featuring YG
"Hot Girl Summer," Megan Thee Stallion featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign
"On Chill," Wale featuring Jeremih
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
DaBaby
Drake
Future
Lil Baby
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie
Video of the Year
"No Guidance," Chris Brown featuring Drake
"Bop," DaBaby
"Higher," DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend
"Say So," Doja Cat
"Hot Girl Summer," Megan Thee Stallion featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign
"The Box," Roddy Ricch
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Cole Bennett
Dave Meyers
Director X
Eif Rivera
Teyana "Spike Tee" Taylor
Best New Artist
Danileigh
Lil Nas X
Pop Smoke
Roddy Ricch
Summer Walker
YBN Cordae
Album of the Year
Cuz I Luv You, Lizzo
Fever, Megan Thee Stallion
Homecoming: The Live Album, Beyonce
I Used To Know Her, H.E.R.
Kirk, DaBaby
Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, Roddy Ricch
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
"Alright," Fred Hammond
"I Made It Out," John P. Kee featuring Zacardi Cortez
"Follow God," Kanye West
"All In His Plan," PJ Morton featuring Le'Andria Johnson and Mary Mary
"Victory," The Clark Sisters
Best Actress
Angela Bassett
Cynthia Erivo
Issa Rae
Regina King
Tracee Ellis Ross
Zendaya
Best Actor
Billy Porter
Eddie Murphy
Forest Whitaker
Jamie Foxx
Michael B. Jordan
Omari Hardwick
Youngstars Award
Alex Hibbert
Asante Blackk
Jahi Di'Allo Winston
Marsai Martin
Miles Brown
Storm Reid
Best Movie
Bad Boys For Life
Dolemite Is My Name
Harriet
Homecoming: A Film By Beyonce
Just Mercy
Queen & Slim
Sportswoman of the Year
Ajeé Wilson
Claressa Shields
Coco Gauff
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Simone Biles
Sportsman of the Year
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Kawhi Leonard
Lebron James
Odell Beckham Jr.
Patrick Mahomes II
Stephen Curry
BET Her Award
"Underdog," Alicia Keys
"Brown Skin Girl," Beyonce featuring Blue Ivy Carter, WizKid and SAINt JHN
"Melanin," Ciara featuring Lupita Nyong'o, Ester Dean, City Girls and LaLa
"I Choose," Layton Greene
"Tempo," Lizzo featuring Missy Elliot
"Afeni," Rapsody featuring PJ Morton
Viewer's Choice Award
"No Guidance," Chris Brown featuring Drake
"Bop," DaBaby
"Life is Good," Future featuring Drake
"Hot Girl Summer," Megan Thee Stallion featuring Nicki Minaj
"The Box," Roddy Ricch
"Heartless," The Weeknd
Best International Act
Burna Boy
Innoss'B
Sho Madjozi
Dave
Stormzy
Ninho
S.Pri Noir
Viewer's Choice: Best New International Act
Rema
Sha Sha
Celeste
Young T & Bugsey
Hatik
Stacy