Kim Kardashian Gives Rare Glimpse Inside Scott Disick's Recent Birthday Celebration

Kim Kardashian recently gave her millions of fans a glimpse inside Scott Disick's 37th birthday celebration last month. The SKIMS founder took to Instagram and Twitter on Saturday evening to share several photos from the low-key party.
From the reality TV star's social media posts, it appeared that it was a fun family affair. Kim posed with her sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian in one of the pics, as well as her mom Kris Jenner.
Of course, the KKW Beauty founder also snapped a selfie with Scott.
For the special occasion, the man of the hour donned a blue plaid button-down shirt and accessorized with a gold necklace. Kim slightly matched Scott, as she slipped into a baby blue crochet crop top and matching pants.
In their photo, the beauty mogul snacked on an ice cream cone while the Flip It Like Disick star held up a bottle of water.
Kim reassured her fans that it was a "small group" of people who celebrated Scott's birthday in May. She also explained that it was her first time hanging out with people amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.
"We celebrated Scott's bday a few weeks ago with just family and it was really my first time being around a group of people (small group)," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared. "It was kind of nice but kind of scary too. How is everyone feeling about being out and about?"
Prior to Scott's birthday celebration with the Kardashian-Jenner family, he enjoyed a mini getaway with Kourtney and their three kids: Mason Disick (10), Penelope Disick (7) and Reign Disick (5).
Last month, a source told E! News they traveled to Utah after the state announced it was reopening its national parks.
"Amangiri is one of Kourtney's favorite places and they just announced its reopening, so she knew she wanted to go," the source shared with us at the time. "She took a quick 3-day trip with the kids. They flew in on a private jet and had a customized weekend of activities set up for them."
"It was very relaxing and such a nice change of scenery to get out of town and be out in the desert. There was nobody around and they felt like they had it all to themselves," the source added.
"Scott went with Kourtney and the kids to Amangiri to celebrate his birthday and enjoy the holiday weekend," a second source pointed out. "He is doing a lot better and is focused on healing. He's talked with a few therapists who are helping him talk through his struggles and navigate his next moves."
The insider continued, "Kourtney knows how to handle Scott and he is always in a better headspace when he gets to spend time with his kids. She has really been there for him since his rehab exit, and has had a lot of sympathy towards him."
At this time, the Keeping Up With the Kardashian stars have been filming themselves during quarantine. With the new season set to return in September, it will be interesting to see what they captured.