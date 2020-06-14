Meghan Markle Honors Volunteers on Anniversary of the Grenfell Tower Fire

On the three-year anniversary of the Grenfell Tower Fire, Meghan Markle shared a loving message to members of the Hubb Community Kitchen, an organization that was formed by members of the Al Manaar mosque to provide food and resources for families affected by the tragedy.
The 2017 fire—which killed 72 people and engulfed 24 stories in flames—was the deadliest blaze Great Britain had seen in over 100 years.
London's Evening Standard reports that Markle sent an audio message to the women who've kept the kitchen running all these years.
"I think back to when I met all of you and how you had all come together in the wake of what you experienced in your community," Markle said. "And now what you have done is such an inspiration, you continue to give back, you continue to to put love in action. And that's really what Hubb is all about... we know it means love but you are the example of love in action, and that is your purpose."
Markle noted that her husband, Prince Harry, was also sending his love and adoration.
"I'm so proud of you, so is Harry, and we are sending so much love to you from across the pond and thinking of you today, as I'm sure it's a difficult day," Markle said. "But also one where you can look at how much you've accomplished in the past three years, and how you continue to give back and be an example for all of those around you."
In April, Markle participated in a Zoom call with the Hubb Community Kitchen to show her support for the center's coronavirus relief efforts.
Back in 2018, Markle teamed up with the kitchen to publish Together: Our Community Cookbook to help raise money to make the endeavor more sustainable. Those funds have already provided renovations for the kitchen, which is now operational seven days a week, as opposed to its original two days.