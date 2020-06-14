Country Music Legend Hank Williams Jr.'s Daughter Dead at 27

The daughter of country music legend, Hank Williams Jr., has passed away.

According to multiple reports, from People, USA Today and the WKRN local news station, Katherine Williams-Dunning died in a car crash on Saturday night in Henry County, Tennessee. She was 27 years old.

Her sister, Holly Williams, confirmed the news in a heartbreaking Instagram post that was shared on Sunday morning. The photo Holly posted was a family portrait that was taken on Friday, June 12.

"I have no words. On Friday morning I talked the family into taking this picture and had no idea it would be our last together with my precious little sister Katie," Holly's message began. "We all went to my great aunts funeral on Thursday whom we all loved dearly, and now are faced with another one. ALL we need is prayers."

The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed Katherine's death with the outlets mentioned above and shared that she was driving on the highway in a SUV at the time of the crash. Local officials also told the publications that the vehicle, which was towing a boat, crossed the median highway and rolled over around 7:45 p.m. CST.