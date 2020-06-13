Stassi Schroeder Steps Out With Beau Clark in First Sighting Since Pregnancy News

Related : Stassi Schroeder & Kristen Doute Fired From "Vanderpump Rules"

Reality TV star Stassi Schroeder is stepping out for the first time since E! News learned that she's pregnant with her first child.

The news of her pregnancy comes just days after Schroeder, along with Kristen Doute, were fired from Vanderpump Rules. Bravo cut ties with the two after former co-star Faith Stowers publicly accused Schroeder and Doute of reporting her to law enforcement over a false stealing claim.

On Friday, the 31-year-old mother-to-be and her fiancé Beau Clark were spotted walking hand in hand in Los Angeles, Calif., in photos published by the Daily Mail. Schroeder was seen clad in a little black dress paired with a beige cardigan and accessorized with black sunglasses, a black leather handbag, black strappy heels and her hair pulled up in a bun. As for Clark, he was dressed casual in a t-shirt, bermuda shorts and sneakers.

In a joint statement released on June 12 by their crisis manager, it read, "Stassi and Kristen acknowledged what they did was wrong, have apologized and been punished. Without casting aside their actions or the impact of those actions, they want to move forward as part of the solution in ways that are productive, meaningful and sincere. Both of them recognize actions speak louder than words and that is what will guide them as they move forward."