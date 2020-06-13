The Bachelorette's JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers Celebrate Their Would-Be Wedding Day

Less than a year after Jordan Rodgers re-proposed to JoJo Fletcher, The Bachelorette favorites celebrated their would-be wedding day with a bittersweet post to Instagram.
"Happy 'What would have been Wedding Day' to us!," Fletcher wrote. "As you guys know, we have spent the last 11 months planning the wedding of our dreams but given the circumstances of 2020, we had to make the difficult decision to postpone our special day. Even though I don't get to marry you todayyyyy @jrodgers11, I know it will be all more worth the wait. 2021, we really can't wait for you."
The lovely selfie of the duo, which highlighted the bride-to-be's beautiful engagement ring, immediately received an outpouring of love from friends and other members of Bachelor Nation.
"Awwwwww!!!! I'm sure it's really hard to know today would've been the day," wrote former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky. "But I love your positivity and that big smile!"
"Sorry you had to postpone but can't wait for you two to wed!!" wrote another former Bachelorette, Desiree Hartsock, who married her show love Chris Siegfried in 2015.
Country singer Carly Peace even popped in to let Fletcher know she thinks she's "the prettiest gal."
In August of 2019, Rodgers popped the question for a second time, explaining that he wanted to ask for Fletcher's hand in marriage without any cameras, producers or drama.
"Our first engagement was so real and meant so much to us both," he said. "But as we start to actually plan our wedding for next year I wanted to do it all over again, OUR WAY!"
Rodgers first proposed to Fletcher during the season 12 finale of The Bachelorette in 2017, but it took the couple a few years to finally plan and schedule their big day.
However, by October of last year, the couple were excited for the quickly-approaching wedding date.
"I obviously want it to be romantic, but also very fun so figuring out a way to kind of blend the two and make it a good time for everyone that's coming out and going to be supporting us," Fletcher told E! News last year.
Despite the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic, the couple has had some good times in quarantine.
At the end of April, Rodgers announced the couple adopted a new puppy named Jagger to befriend their dog Jackson.
And on May 12, Rodgers posted a sweet note to celebrate the couple's anniversary.
"Happy Anniversary to the best dancer I know," he wrote, accompanying a video of Fletcher dancing unapologetically. "I love you more than words can describe, and in these hilarious moments of you, just being you...I fall in love even more. 4 years down and an endless lifetime of being weirdos together ahead! Love you @joelle_fletcher."
Fletcher also posted a video of her fiancé, which she described as a highlight reel of her soon-to-be hubby.
"This is just a short minute of little moments that I am blessed with every day," she wrote. "You make me laugh, love me endlessly, encourage me to be brave, and always, without fail, are my biggest cheerleader. Also appreciate the fact that you still love me in my weirdest moments. (& like my dance moves). Can't wait for what the rest of our lives have in store for us."