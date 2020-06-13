Kim Kardashian and More Stars Demand Investigation Into Man's Apparent Hanging Death

Kim Kardashian is among a growing list of celebrities calling for an investigation into the death of a Black man found hanging from a tree in a Southern California park.

Per NBC News, authorities with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department state that the body of 24-year-old Robert Fuller was discovered by a passerby in the early morning hours of Wednesday, June 10 near Palmdale City Hall. Authorities have described the case as a possible suicide, though members of Fuller's family cast doubt on their initial findings.

"He was hanging from a tree," county sheriff's Capt. Ronald Schaffer said at a Friday, June 12 press conference. "Personnel from the adjacent fire station responded and determined that he had passed. Although the investigation is ongoing, it appears that Mr. Fuller has tragically died by suicide."

According to NBC News, officials have conducted two autopsies, both of which they claim point to suicide as Fuller's manner of death. A spokesperson with the Sheriff's Department confirms to E! News that the matter is still being investigated.

Dozens of demonstrators gathered Friday near the scene of Fuller's death as the hashtag #JusticeForRobertFuller began trending online.