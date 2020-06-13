Related : Stassi Schroeder & Kristen Doute Fired From "Vanderpump Rules"

Newly ousted Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder is pregnant with her first child, a source confirms to E! News.

The news comes just days after Stassi, along with Kristen Doute and two other cast members, were fired from the Bravo reality TV series. Bravo cut ties with Stassi and Kristen after former co-star Faith Stowers publicly accused the pair of reporting her to law enforcement over a false stealing claim. Faith's statements were made amid heightened conversations surrounding racism in the county.

In a joint statement released Friday by their crisis manager, it read, "Stassi and Kristen acknowledged what they did was wrong, have apologized and been punished. Without casting aside their actions or the impact of those actions, they want to move forward as part of the solution in ways that are productive, meaningful and sincere. Both of them recognize actions speak louder than words and that is what will guide them as they move forward."

Stassi has not commented publicly on the pregnancy news. She was, however, wearing a figure-covering cardigan during her first public outing with fiancé Beau Clark since the controversy erupted.