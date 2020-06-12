During the MLB Draft, the New York Mets picked a true star.

On Thursday evening, a feel good story began to surface from baseball's annual event.

According to ESPN, the New York Mets selected Eric Orze during the fifth round of the draft. And yes, he is a pitcher and two-time cancer survivor.

"Thank you to everyone for reaching out and celebrating this moment with me. The amount of love I've received is surreal and I wouldn't be here without all the continued support," Eric shared on Instagram. "Beyond blessed for the opportunity to call myself a New York Met #mlb #mlbdraft #mets."

Eric was a right-handed pitcher for the University of New Orleans. Because of his battle with testicular and skin cancer, he missed part of the 2018 season and all of 2019 to recover. But according to those who watched his story, Eric continued to persevere and prove his baseball skills.