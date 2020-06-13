Degrassi: The Next Generation: Where Are They Now?

Whatever it takes!

Exactly two years ago to the minute, Drake nearly broke the Internet when he surprise-dropped the music video for his single "I'm Upset," which served as the ultimate Degrassi: The Next Generation reunion.

Directed by Toronto native Karena Evans, the viral video was the first time the majority of the original cast in the same room together since the iconic Canadian series premiered in 2001, including Nina Dobrev, Shane Kippel, Lauren Collins, Adam Ruggiero and more of the rapper's former co-stars.

While some of the Degrassi stars' have made the jump to Hollywood since they graduated from the show, others have gone on to careers away from the cameras, but most of them answered to call when Drake asked them to stage the epic on-camera reunion.

"To bring this whole thing full circle back to where it all began for all of us made it an onscreen reunion for the fans but also a real one for all of us involved," Kippel wrote on Instagram after the top-secret video dropped on June 13, 2018. "All of the energy, laughter and fun captured in the video was as naturally occurring and genuine as can be. No acting involved."