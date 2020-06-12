New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

Another week down, music lovers. And while things may seem topsy-turvy at the moment, what hasn't changed is the hope, beauty and downright funk available to us via our Spotify playlists. As the industry slowly begins to return to business as normal, the new releases have seen an uptick, leaving plenty to peruse and make part of your permanent rotation.

As always, we've listened to (nearly) all of it and returned in hand with the best of this week's best.