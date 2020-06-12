Inspiring Moments Born From Black Lives Matter Protests

"Every day, I've seen incredible things in this protest."

That's how Tinashe recently described to E! News her experience taking to the streets in support of Black Lives Matter following the death of George Floyd.

"It's been really interesting to see firsthand the energy shift throughout the protest," she continued. "As more and more people have been joining, the energy has gotten actually more and more hopeful, more and more together."

She's not alone.

As Regina King told Seth Meyers during a June 11 appearance on Late Night, "I am managing a balance of optimism with the pain.This is the first time ever in my life that I've seen people in other countries supporting at the top of their lungs for Black people. You know, to see in Italy and Germany and all of these different places, people taking a knee and have signs that say Black Lives Matter."

"America is always the country that's going to the aid of someone else," she continued. "but that other countries are speaking out for not just America, but Black Americans, it makes me hopeful."