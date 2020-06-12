Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images
by emily belfiore | Fri., 12 Jun. 2020 8:34 AM
Jackson Michie is apologizing for his actions.
The Big Brother winner addressed his past "mistakes" following a post he made last week that left fans questioning his stance on the Black Lives Matter movement.
In the June 1 post, he reflected on the events that have unfolded in the wake of George Floyd's death, calling them "the most bizarre and unprecedented times," and encouraged his fanbase to "make a change." Michie's post received mixed reviews from fans and sparked outrage from some because they believed he did not explicitly show his support for the Black Lives Matter movement. "So wait are you with #BlackLivesMatter or??? Your words are vague and unclear on where you stand," one fan wrote, followed by another who pressed, "You said all that and not once did you say ‘black lives matter.'"
Taking to Instagram on June 11, Michie issued an apology to those he had offended and declared himself an ally to the Black community.
"So I turn 25 this Saturday on June 13 and over the past 24 years, I've made a lot of mistakes," he said in a video. "And these past few weeks, these past posts, I've made a lot of mistakes. And it is my fault and I'm sorry."
"I'm sorry for not being educated enough to understand that I will never understand what it's like to be African American, to be a person of color, to be Black in this country and in this world," Michie continued. "I will never understand that. But, I stand with you, and I am sorry. Black lives matter, and I am sorry."
The reality star received support from his former Big Brother co-stars. Among them was Chris "Swaggy C" Williams, who went on to educate followers on the meaning behind the Black Lives Matter movement.
"THIS IS F--KING GROWTH BRO!!!!!! Your life matters JUST as much as mine!" he commented. "But when we say black lives matter, we're just saying cops don't treat us as if we matter .. and we're just saying our lives matter too! Not trying to diminish yours or anybody else's. In the eyes of cops, we feel ours is valued less. Glad you understand bro. The movement isn't trying to divide. Just trying to bring equality! Def appreciate this from you bro. Real talk."
Tommy Bracco also wrote, "We all have a lot of growth to do but as long as we're willing to put in the work and educate ourselves, than we can make a real change!! Love ya Jackson."
"E! stands in solidarity with the black community against systemic racism and oppression experienced every day in America," the network said in a statement on May 31. "We owe it to our black staff, talent, production partners and viewers to demand change and accountability. To be silent is to be complicit. #BlackLivesMatter."
