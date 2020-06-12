They're back—and so is the drama. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? returns for a new season on Sunday, June 14 with fan-favorite couples navigating lives after their 90-day K-1 visa period. Back for the new season are Kalani and Asuelu, Tania and Syngin, Elizabeth and Andrei, Angela and Michael, Paul and Karine, and Colt and Larissa. Don't fret, the new season will follow Colt and Larissa post-divorce as they move on with their lives.
In the above exclusive sneak peek of the season premiere, Elizabeth and Andrei are celebrating a birthday with her family, and naturally things take a turn. The history of conflict between Andrei and Elizabeth's family is long, and seems to continue with the new season. "Haven't you ever heard the saying, ‘Happy wife, happy life,'" Elizabeth's sister asks Andrei.