Claire Saffitz is acknowledging the role she says she played in allowing the Bon Appétit office to become a "toxic, racist, secretive and ultra-competitive environment."

On Instagram, the host of Gourmet Makes broke her silence on the alleged incidents that took place on Bon Appétit's "Test Kitchen" videos and behind closed doors of the Condé Nast publication. In addition, she apologized to co-workers like Sohla El-Waylly for not advocating for fair wages earlier.

On Monday, June 8, El-Waylly publicly claimed "only white editors" are financially compensated for videos published to's YouTube channel. Numerous past and present Bon Appétit employees have since come forward to describe alleged incidents promoting widespread inequality across the publication.

"As an employee, I was, of course, to some degree aware of the toxic, racist, secretive and ultra-competitive environment we worked in 'together'," she explained. "But I see now that I also missed a lot."

Addressing her colleagues, Saffitz continued, "Only now do I recognize the extent of your pain and anger—a pain I can never know or experience, and that I knowingly or unknowingly contributed to. I should have seen it earlier and used my platform and clout to push back against the leadership."