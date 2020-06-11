Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Renewed For Season 2 on NBC

Now this is something to sing about.

NBC has renewed Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist for a second season, bringing to an end our worries that no news meant bad news.

The show, which follows a computer programmer named Zoey (Jane Levy) as she navigates a new super power that allows her to hear people's thoughts and emotions through song, ended its first season on a serious note as Zoey's dad Mitch (Peter Gallagher) died after a battle with the neurological disease PSP. The last scene was a seven minute one shot performance of "American Pie," sung by the entire cast.

While it would have been a hell of a way to go out, it's absolutely the best news to hear that there will be more.

When the finale aired, we talked to creator Austin Winsberg about what comes next. The show is inspired by his own father's battle with PSP, and we'll be seeing how Zoey and her family find themselves again as they grieve.