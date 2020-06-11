Todd Chrisley doesn't have time for any kind of hate.

On Wednesday evening, the Chrisley Knows Best star announced a new podcast episode featuring his biracial granddaughter Chloe Chrisley.

"Silent Racism, I Love How God Made Me, and It's Enough. Today I am joined by surprise guest Chloe for a conversation about race and racism in America," he shared on Instagram. "Plus your questions about how the show affects regular life."

One follower decided to share her point of view in the comments section. "I'm sorry, I don't like it. Marry your own color. It really screws up the kids," the user wrote.

Todd saw the comment and replied. "Hello Patti, I hope that the Lord lets you live long enough to see that color doesn't screw kids up, but ignorance and hater most certainly will," he wrote according to Hollywood Unlocked. "I will pray that God tempers your heart and that he grants you clarity."