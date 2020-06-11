Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
Celebrities are taking a stand for racial justice.
On Thursday, Kristen Bell, Justin Theroux and more came together for Confluential Content's "I Take Responsibility" Campaign, a PSA done in partnership with the NAACP that encourages white Americans to stand up to racism. Aly Raisman, Bryce Dallas Howard, Debra Messing, Haley Joy Lenz, Ilana Glazer, Julianne Moore, Aaron Paul, Kesha, Mark Duplass, Piper Perabo, Sarah Paulson and Stanley Tucci also lent their voices to the cause, each sharing their commitment to supporting organizations dedicated to fighting injustice.
In a video titled "I Take Responsibility," the stars detailed moments in their lives where they could have been better allies. Bell took responsibility "for every time it was easier to ignore than to call it out of for what it was," while Theroux took responsibility "for every not-so funny joke" and "every unfair stereotype."
Referencing recent events, Howard made herself accountable for "every time I explained away police brutality or turned a blind eye."
Moore then said, "I take responsibility. Black people are being slaughtered in the streets. Killed in their own homes. These are our brothers and sisters." Perabo continued the Oscar winner's message, adding, "Our friends, our family. We are done watching them die. We are no longer bystanders. We will not be idle. Enough is enough."
Tucci vowed to "no longer allow an unchecked moment" or "no longer allow racist, hurtful words, jokes and stereotypes—no matter how big or small—to be uttered in my presence."
Calling for justice, Paul said, "Killer cops must be prosecuted. They are murderers. We can turn the tide. It is time. It is time to take responsibility. Call out hate. Step up. And take action."
In recent weeks, stars have been standing in solidarity with the Black community. On June 4, Bell vowed to raise her and husband Dax Shepard's daughters Lincoln, 7, and Delta, 5, to be "anti-racists."
"I showed my daughters some of the images that are happening right now because I think that they have more durability and more resilience than we give them credit for," the Frozen star explained during her visit to The Morning Beat. "I showed them specifically the parallel of what was happening in Michigan, where there were white people yelling in the face of cops, holding guns and nothing was happening, versus people that were sitting on the ground protesting peacefully, being tear-gassed."
"I said, ‘What kind of problems do you see with this picture? Tell me about what you're looking at right now,"' Bell continued. "And we had a very honest, hard uncomfortable, conversation about what was happening right now because I will—this, you can put it on my gravestone—I will raise anti-racists. I will. I will talk about it with them forever."
"E! stands in solidarity with the black community against systemic racism and oppression experienced every day in America," the network said in a statement on May 31. "We owe it to our black staff, talent, production partners and viewers to demand change and accountability. To be silent is to be complicit. #BlackLivesMatter."