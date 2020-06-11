Watch Serena Williams and Her 2-Year-Old Daughter's Adorable Beauty and the Beast Performance

by Jess Cohen | Thu., 11 Jun. 2020 8:52 AM

Serena Williams, Alexis Olympia

Mommy and me!

Serena Williams and daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. had a Disney sing-a-long on Thursday morning. The mother-daughter duo dressed up as Belle from Beauty and the Beast for an adorable at-home performance, during which they sang along to Belle's song, of course!

"Every day, like the one before," Serena can be heard singing to her daughter as they danced around the room in matching dresses.

"Little town/Full of little people/Waking up to say/Bonjour! Bonjour! Bonjour! Bonjour! Bonjour!" the lyrics continue.

Serena captioned the post, "Keeping busy."

After watching the video, Serena's sister, fellow tennis star Venus Williams joked in a comment, "I love her so much!!!...but why is the mom also in a princess dress???"

Serena has been showing her love for Disney in recent months. Back in April, the 38-year-old athlete took to social media to share a video of herself dressed up in a Snow White costume, and had a bit of a wardrobe malfunction!

In the video, Serena took viewers inside of her kitchen, where she talked about putting her prepared food in the microwave. 

"Hello, I'm back," Serena told viewers . "I'm gonna stick this in the microwave for two minutes."

She then turned her back to the camera, revealing, "Speaking of backs, my dress doesn't fit…it in the back."

Serena captioned the hilarious moment, "Snow back."

Serena has also been sharing more heartwarming moments with her daughter while at home in recent months, including their sweet morning routine.

The Grand Slam winner, who welcomed her first child with husband Alexis Ohanian in 2017, has previously opened up about her daughter's love for fashion.

"I can't force her out of a princess dress," Williams told E! News' Zanna Roberts Rassi in February ahead of her S by Serena show during New York Fashion Week. "She gets so upset. She loves fashion, she loves wearing dresses and that's what she wants to do."

