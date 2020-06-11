Hayden Panettiere Shares Rare Photo With 5-Year-Old Daughter Kaya

Hayden Panettiere is feeling nostalgic.

Taking to Instagram, the Nashville star posted a throwback picture with her 5-year-old daughter Kaya, who she shares with ex Wladimir Klitschko. Holding her baby girl, Panettiere can be seen sharing a sweet embrace with Kaya, whose back is facing the camera.

"Seems like this picture was taken yesterday," she captioned the adorable mother-daughter snap. "Can't believe my baby is 5 already! Time flies."

This post comes one day after Panettiere shared another precious photo of her daughter. In it, she documented Kaya decorating the mold Panettiere had made of her pregnant belly back in 2014. "I took this mold of my belly when I was pregnant and my daughter Kaya begged me to let her draw on it," she wrote. "After I explained to her how DELICATE and special it is to mommy I finally gave in and said yes. Luckily daddy helped her with a little outline for her to color in."