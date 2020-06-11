Minnette told EW that he and Flynn "were specifically hoping that it would be Justin, and we were pushing for it and we would plead to [creator Brian Yorkey] making the case of why we feel like it should be him, because he and I both felt that it would have the biggest emotional impact on the series given Justin's entire arc."

The death riled fans, many who took issue with the depiction of HIV as a death sentence. Flynn's Justin Foley had one of the biggest character arcs on the series, going from homeless youth who abused drugs and prostituted himself to a leader in the school on track for college.