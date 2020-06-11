Entertainment Pictures via ZUMA
by Jess Cohen | Thu., 11 Jun. 2020 5:32 AM
Anna Kendrick is so over "clickbait."
The Oscar nominee took to Twitter on Wednesday night to address her recent quotes about filming Twilight. As fans will recall, Kendrick played Jessica Stanley in the beloved series, a friend to Kristen Stewart's character Bella Swan.
While reflecting on filming Twilight, Kendrick recently told Vanity Fair, "The first movie we filmed in Portland, Oregon, and I just remember being so cold and miserable. And I just remember my Converse being completely soaked through, and feeling like, 'You know, this is a really great group of people, and I'm sure that we would be friends at a different time, but I wanna murder everyone.'"
"Although, it was also kind of bonding, there was like something about it that was like...you know, you go through like some trauma event, like you imagine people who survive like a hostage situation and you're kind of bonded for life," Kendrick continued.
Kendrick went on to share that for the second film in the franchise, The Twilight Saga: New Moon, the weather "wasn't quite as intense."
"That's sort of, I think, where we all got to know each other a little bit better," the 34-year-old star explained. "I was shooting Up in the Air by the time that we were making that second movie, so they re-arraigned a lot of scheduling stuff because...it would've been a real dick move, but legally they had the right to stop me from being in Up in the Air. So, shout-out to those guys."
This week, Kendrick's quotes about Twilight started to make headlines, which didn't sit well with the actress.
After reading a headline that focused on Kendrick's "miserable" time filming Twilight, the star decided to respond.
"Oh. I thought we stopped doing this 'actress makes a dumb joke about the cold weather but we turn it into clickbait anyway' s--t in like 2014," Kendrick tweeted. "U okay hun?"
Kendrick, who also appeared in the third and fourth films in the Twilight franchise, has previously spoken out about working on the movies.
Back in 2018, Kendrick took to her hilarious Twitter page to joke, "Holy s--t. I just remembered I was in Twilight."
