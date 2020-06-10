Recording Academy Announces 2021 Grammys Changes to Reflect "Current State of the Music Industry"

The Recording Academy has announced new changes that will impact the 2021 Grammy Awards.
In a press released obtained by E! News, The Academy announced updates to the Best New Artist category, Latin, R&B and Rap Fields, Nominations Review Committees and more.
"I'm excited to announce our latest changes, as we're constantly evaluating our Awards process and evolving it to ensure the GRAMMY Awards are inclusive and reflect the current state of the music industry," Chair & Interim President/CEO of the Recording Academy Harvey Mason Jr. shared in a statement. "The Academy accepts proposals for rule changes from members of the music community throughout the year that are carefully reviewed and, if accepted, ultimately ratified at our annual Board meeting, a process that we are proud to have continued in this challenging year."
"As a peer-driven and peer-voted award, members of the music community are directly involved in the growth and preservation of the GRAMMYs process," Chief Awards Officer at the Recording Academy Bill Freimuth added. "Each year we receive a number of rule change proposals from artists, producers and songwriters asking us to reevaluate our process to better reflect the current state of the music industry and how it's evolved over the past 12 months."
Some of the changes include the Best Urban Contemporary Album being renamed to Best Progressive R&B Album.
According to The Academy, this change includes a more accurate definition to describe the merit of characteristics of music compositions or performances themselves within the genre of R&B.
Over the past few years, trophies in this category have gone to The Weeknd, Beyoncé and most recently Lizzo for Cuz I Love You.
In addition, Best Rap/Sung Performance has been renamed to Best Melodic Rap Performance to represent the inclusivity of the growing hybrid performance trends within the rap genre. "Higher" from DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend won the title last year.
Finally, Latin Pop Album, which was last awarded to Alejandro Sanz, has been renamed Best Latin Pop Or Urban Album and Latin Rock, Urban Or Alternative Album (last won by Rosalía) has been renamed Best Latin Rock Or Alternative Album to migrate the genres of Latin urban and represent the current state and prominent representation in the Latin urban genres.
The 2021 Grammys are scheduled to air January 31, 2021 with nominations to be announced at an earlier date.
And to see all the changes announced from The Academy, visit their website now.