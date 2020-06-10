George Floyd's Brother Delivers Moving Testimony on Police Reform: "Stop the Pain"

One day after George Floyd was laid to rest, his brother is speaking out about police reform.

On Wednesday, June 10, Philonise Floyd testified before the House Judiciary Committee at a hearing on policing practices and law enforcement accountability. This testimony comes two weeks after George was killed at the hands of Minnesota police.

"Chairman Jerrold Nadler and members of the Committee, thank you for the invitation to be here today to talk about my big brother, George," Philonise began. "The world knows him as George, but I called him Perry. Yesterday, we laid him to rest. It was the hardest thing I've ever had to do."

"I'm the big brother now. So it was my job to comfort our brothers and sisters, Perry's kids, and everyone who loved him. And that's a lot of people," he continued. "I have to be the strong one now, because it's what George would have done."

Philonise said that he attended the hearing to make a change and called for justice in the name of his brother.