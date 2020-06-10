George Floyd's daughter just received a generous gift.

Gianna Floyd, 6, has been offered a full scholarship to Texas Southern University in honor of her dad, who grew up in Houston, Texas.

"The Board of Regents of Texas Southern University (TSU) honors the memory of George Floyd on the day that he is laid to eternal rest," the University said in a statement following George's funeral on Tuesday. "Mr. Floyd was a lifelong citizen of the Third Ward and a revered graduate of Jack Yates High School. The Board, in conjunction with the TSU Foundation Board, has approved a fund to provide a full scholarship for Floyd's beloved daughter, Gianna. TSU's executive and academic staff will prepare a place for Miss Floyd if she wishes to attend the University."

This news comes days after E! News confirmed that Kanye West had created a college savings fund to cover tuition for Gianna. Additionally, the "Follow God" rapper donated to $2 million in relation to the deaths of George, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.