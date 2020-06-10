MTV has cut ties with Taylor Selfridge.

On Tuesday night, MTV was expected to air "Teen Mom OG At Home: Cory & Taylor's Baby Special," which had been announced to premiere on the network at 8 p.m. ET. However, it wasn't long before fans noticed the special had not been shown in its designated time slot. Per People, an episode of Catfish aired instead.

MTV has since confirmed the special starring Selfridge and Cory Wharton was pulled and their relationship with Selfridge, who has appeared on Are You the One?, Ex on the Beach and The Challenge, is no more.

"MTV pulled 'Teen Mom OG At Home: Cory & Taylor's Baby Special' from its Tuesday schedule and is ending our relationship with Taylor Selfridge in light of her past racist statements on social media," an MTV spokesperson told E! News. "MTV strongly condemns systemic racism and stands with those raising their voices against injustice."

The topic of Selfridge's past offensive tweets was previously raised on the show by Wharton's ex, Cheyenne Floyd, who currently stars on Teen Mom OG.

Selfridge shared her side of the situation in a statement posted to her Instagram Story.