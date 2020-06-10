Tiffany Haddish appeared on Tuesday's episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers and spoke about attending George Floyd's memorial service in Minneapolis.

The 40-year-old actress was one of the many mourners to gather at Trask Word and Worship Center last week to remember Floyd, who died on Memorial Day at the hands of police. While Haddish said she was invited to attend, she also said she wanted to be there because she has watched her friends "be slaughtered by the police."

"I have watched people be murdered in front of me as a 13-year-old, 14-year-old girl," she said. "And there was nothing I can do except, 'No! Don't do that!' Just yelling out. What does that do? And so, I wanted to be there in support of the family 'cause I understand how they feel. And being there was like being there for all my friends whose funerals I already went to. But all my friends who passed away, all the people that I went to school with who've passed away, have been locked up for no reason just 'cause they can't afford a good lawyer or, you know, accused of things that they didn't do."