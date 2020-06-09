George Floyd has been laid to rest.

On Tuesday, a private funeral service was held for George at the Fountain of Praise Church in his hometown of Houston, Texas. He was later buried in the Houston Memorial Gardens.

At the funeral service, George's daughter, Gianna Floyd, was escorted into the church with her mother, Roxie Washington, during the "Prayer of Comfort." Pastor Kim Burell started the service with a performance of "God Will Take Care of You," featuring the Houston Ensemble. Prior to the start of the service, music echoed throughout the large church as people passed by Floyd's open casket to mourn the 46-year-old, who died at the hands of Minneapolis police officers on May 25.

Floyd Mayweather, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Rev. Al Sharpton, Cal McNair, J.J. Watt, Rev. Arthur Rucker, Gusta Booker, Dr. Mary White, Dray Tate, Ange Hillz, Ivy McGregor, Jamie Foxx, Channing Tatum and Kathy Taylor were all in attendance at the funeral on Tuesday. Former Vice President Joe Biden also spoke to the George's family via video message, while Ne-Yo performed later in the service.

During his eulogy, Rev. Al Sharpton called for changes that can prevent the deaths of more citizens.