It's been nearly a month since Emily Giffin made headlines for calling Meghan Markle "phony" and "unmaternal," but the author still has another apology to get off her chest.

"I need to be more careful about the impact of my words," the Something Borrowed author told AP, via the Huffington Post. "Being unfiltered, which is what I've chosen to be and the person I am in real life, and the person that you see on social media, definitely means that I'm going to make mistakes, too."

As readers may recall, Giffin made the comments against Markle publicly on social media on the day of her son's first birthday Archie Harrisonafter she uploaded a video of herself reading a children's book to him. In text message screenshots shared by Giffin, the Something Blue also said the video was "uncomfortable to watch" and that Markle was "such a phony," among other things.

Now she's admitting to the publication that her comments "were not legitimate" and that in face, "they were just mean."