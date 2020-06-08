According to court documents obtained by E! News, Vanessa Bryant says that Kobe Bryant's death cost their family "hundreds of millions of dollars."

As previously reported by E! News, Vanessa submitted a wrongful death lawsuit against Island Express Helicopters in February—less than a month after Kobe and her daughter Gianna Bryant's were killed in the helicopter crash. Vanessa's attorney's filed a 72-paged wrongful death lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court arguing Island Express, agents and employees, including Ara George Zobayan, the pilot of the Sikorsky S-76 helicopter who also died in the crash, had a "duty to use that degree of care that an ordinarily careful and prudent pilot would use under the same or similar circumstances."

Now, court documents show that as a result of Kobe and Gianna's deaths, Vanessa "seeks economic damages, non-economic damages, prejudgment interest, punitive damages, and other relief as the Court deems just and proper."

The court papers also read, "Although the total specific amount of personal injury damages that Plaintiff seeks is TBD, Kobe Bryant's future lost earnings equals hundreds of millions of dollars."

Island Express declined to comment when contacted by E! News.