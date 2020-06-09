Betty Broderick "remains an unreasonable risk of danger to society."

So charged the prosecutor who successfully argued against Broderick's most recent chance at parole in 2017. And she has her reasons.

When Broderick shot her ex-husband and his second wife to death in their bed in 1989, the reason for her actions became a hotly debated topic, not just between prosecutors and defense attorneys, but also among the countless people who savored every sordid detail of the scandalous case as it unfolded in real time.

Broderick never claimed to have not committed the double homicide, but she maintained that she was a long-suffering battered wife during the 16 years she spent married to Daniel Broderick III before he left her for another woman, and that she eventually snapped.

"I bought into a 1950s Leave It to Beaver marriage... and he stole my whole life," Broderick later told the Los Angeles Times. "This was a desperate act of self-defense."

"She's a nice lady. Everyone here would like her…if they spoke with her on any topic other than my dad," Rhett Broderick, the youngest of Betty and Dan's four children, said on The Oprah Winfrey Show. "Keeping her in prison isn't really helping her. She's not a danger to society—the only two people she was a danger to are dead."