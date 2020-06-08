An impressive promise.

On Monday, Comcast announced their plan to reallocate $100 million in order to advance social justice and equality. In a company-wide memo, Comcast Chairman and CEO Brian L. Roberts declared that the new initiative will "fight injustice and inequality against any race, ethnicity, gender identity, sexual orientation or ability."

Specifically, Comcast's pledge consists of "$75 million in cash and $25 million in media that will be distributed over the next three years," according to the statement. This will be in addition to the corporation's existing commitments to "thousands of organizations supporting underrepresented communities" via Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation and social impact programs.

The new initiative will be helmed by Craig Robinson, EVP and Chief Diversity Officer for NBCUniversal.

Roberts went on to highlight five key focus areas, including social justice, employees, awareness and education, digital equity and small business opportunity. The goal? "To build programs, allocate resources and partner with national and local organizations to drive meaningful change," Roberts said.

Monday's announcement comes amid the ongoing protests against police brutality, which are in response to the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others.