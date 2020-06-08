Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos took to social media to share the backlash he has been receiving from shoppers after Amazon declared itself an advocate for the Black Lives Matter movement. A statement from the company on its homepage reads, "Black lives matter. Amazon stands in solidarity with the Black community."

In an email from a customer shared on his Instagram with the subject line "All Lives Matter," Bezos was told by the shopper that the online retailer's advocacy was "quite disturbing."

Their message continued, "I am for everyone voicing their opinions and standing up for what you believe in, but for your company to blast this on your website is very offensive to me and I'm sure you'll be hearing from others. ALL LIVES MATTER!"

In his response, Bezos used the opportunity to educate the shopper and others. "'Black lives matter' doesn't mean other lives don't matter," his response began. "Black lives matter speaks to the racism and the disproportionate risk that Black people face in our law enforcement and justice system."