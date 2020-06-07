Lady Gaga is giving us a "million reasons" to love her.

In the last few months, many high school and college students have had to adjust their graduation plans due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, YouTube recently said today's "Dear Class of 2020" virtual graduation ceremony is meant to "center around the timely themes of hope, resilience and camaraderie, especially given the recent social justice movement."

With the "Rain On Me" singer's inspiring commencement speech, it's clear she brought those themes to the center stage.

On Sunday, the 34-year-old star delivered a moving and inspiring commencement speech during YouTube's "Dear Class of 2020" virtual ceremony. "Two weeks ago, I recorded a very different commencement speech to help celebrate the wonderful accomplishment that is your graduation," Lady Gaga began her speech. "My speech at the time reflected ... the COVID-19 global pandemic that has devastated the world this year and how important it is to be a force of kindness in this world as you take the next step forward in your promising lives."

The 34-year-old singer pointed out that her speech was recorded before the nationwide protests that have occurred in response to the killing of George Floyd.

"[And] the subsequent activist movement protesting police brutality and systemic racism in this country," she added. "While my original speech may not be directly relevant to what this country needs most right now, I wish to tell you today that although there is much to be sad about, there is also much to be celebrated."

"You are watching what is a pivotal moment in this country's evolution," she added. "You're watching society change in a deeply important way. This change will be slow and we will have to be patient. But change will happen and it will be for the better."