Taylor Swiftis sending an inspiring message to a new generation of graduate students with a heartwarming speech during YouTube's "Dear Class of 2020" livestream.

On Sunday, June 7, the pop-star took the time to send her congratulations to all of the graduates this year. With the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, graduation season just doesn't look the same.

"I know this probably isn't the kind of graduation you thought you were going to be having, I relate to that in a lot of ways," Swift said.

"When I was younger, I used to fantasize about high school graduation and being with all of your friends and cap and gown... and the whole thing," she shared. "When I got to that point in my life, when graduation was coming up, I found myself on tour with my mom on rental cars, sitting on the floor of airport rugs and I ended up getting mailed my diploma."

The "Love Story" singer went on to add that it wasn't exactly what she pictured, like many graduates viewing at home right now, but nevertheless, "I was still very proud of it."