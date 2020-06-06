A Black Lives Matter protest in honor of George Floyd turned into a wedding celebration when a couple intersected with those marching outside of Logan Square in Philadelphia on Saturday.

Dr. Kerry Anne Perkins and Michael Gordon were taking photos outside of the Logan Hotel when the movement passed by on Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The newlyweds decided it was appropriate to join in a moment of love and solidarity.

In a video shared to Instagram, the couple can be seen holding hands and raising their fists to the sounds of drums and the cheer of protesters.

The couple's wedding planner, Rev. Roxy Birchfield, explained the moment to E! News.

"They were supposed to get married at Legacy Castle and it was postponed," Birchfield said.

Since the New Jersey ceremony was cancelled, the marriage minister said the Gordon's had a "micro wedding" on the lawn of the hotel instead. And for their first look photos, they posed in front of the hotel — which is when they joined in and celebrated among the protesters.